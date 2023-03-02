College men

NEBRASKA 4, BALL STATE 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Hietaranta, NU, vs. Webster, 6-0, 4-4, unfinished; No. 2--Linquet, NU, def. Orlando, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3--Maruyama, NU, vs. Kovacevic, 6-4, 4-3, unfinished; No. 4--Mueller, NU, vs. Harran, 7-5, 1-4, unfinished; No. 5--Gleason, NU, def. Smith, 6-1, 6-2; No. 6--Wiedenhorn, NU, def. Lancaster, 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Gleason-Mueller, NU, def. Orlando-Webster, 6-3; No. 2--Wiedenhorn-Linquet, NU, def. Kovacevic-Simmons, 6-4; No. 3--Hietaranta-Maruyama, NU, vs. Lancaster-Herran, 5-6, unfinished.

College

HONORS

Shunya Maruyama, Nebraska: Big Ten men's Athlete of the Week; won in singles and doubles against Alabama.

Samantha Alicea, Nebraska: Big Ten women's Athlete of the Week; went 3-0 in singles and 3-0 in doubles matches.