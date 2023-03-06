College softball
MONDAY'S RESULTS
BIG TEN
Indiana 10, IUPUI 2
TOP 25
Central Arkansas 2, No. 9 Arkansas 1
GPAC
Dakota Wesleyan 4, York 0
Dakota Wesleyan 5, Dickinson State 4
Indiana Wesleyan 3, Jamestown 1
Jamestown 9, Siena Heights 8
Northwestern 12, Siena Heights 0
Olivet Nazarene 3, College of Saint Mary 2
St. Francis 6, Northwestern 1
York 14, College of Saint Mary 2
OTHER STATE COLLEGES
Bellevue 11, Carlow 3
Bellevue 6, Calumet 4
Lebanon Valley 1, Nebraska Wesleyan 0
Penn State Behrend 4, Nebraska Wesleyan 3
Saint Anselm 15, Wayne State 1
Wayne State 12, Staten Island 4
HONORS
Tyrina Jones, Purdue: Big Ten player of the week.
Bailey Parshall, Penn State: Big Ten pitcher of the week.
Katelyn Caneda, Nebraska: Big Ten freshman of the week.