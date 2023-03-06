College softball

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

BIG TEN

Minnesota at San Diego, late

GPAC

Bellevue 2, Dordt 0

Concordia 11, RPI 10

Dakota Wesleyan vs. Dickinson State

Dakota Wesleyan vs. St. Francis (Ill.)

Dordt vs. Judson

Jamestown 6, York College 1

Northwestern 5, Indiana Wesleyan 4, 8 inn

Ottawa 6, Northwestern 5

Park University-Gilbert 6, Concordia 3

OTHER STATE COLLEGES

Long Island 2, Creighton 0

Southern Indiana 4, Creighton 0

Wayne State 6, Cedarville 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Concordia 11, RPI 10: Caitlyn McGarvie had four hits and the Bulldogs used an 11-run fifth inning for the Bulldogs fourth consecutive victory.

Long Island 2, Creighton 0: Cayla Nielsen had both hits for Creighton.

RPI 6, Concordia 3: RPI jumped to a 6-0 lead and held off Concordia the rest of the way. Kylie Shottenkirk added an RBI single in the second and Alexis Tachovsky an two-RBI double in the third for the Bulldogs.

Southern Indiana 4, Creighton 0: Madeline Vejovoda recorded the only hit for the Bluejays. Lily West, Alyssa Gappa and Emma Rosonke each recorded walks for Creighton.

HONORS

Camry Moore, Doane--GPAC pitcher of the week; went 2-0 and allowed just three hits over 13 innings, striking out 16 and allowing with one walk.

Kylie Shottenkirk, Concordia--GPAC player of the week; went 9-for-14 for two doubles at the plate, scoring sevens runs and adding 11 RBIs. Shottenkirk also doubled and homered twice.