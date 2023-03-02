College men
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
BIG TEN
No. 5 Purdue at Wisconsin, late
Illinois 91, Michigan 87, 2OT
Minnesota 75, Rutgers 74
TOP 25
No. 1 Houston 83, Wichita State 66
No. 4 UCLA vs. Arizona State, late
No. 8 Arizona at USC, late
HONORS
ALL-GPAC TEAMS
First team: Dillon Carlson, Northwestern; Bryce Coppock, Dordt; Ely Doble, Morningside; Koln Oppold, Dakota Wesleyan; Noah Schutte, Concordia; Joey Skoff, Morningside; Craig Sterk, Northwestern; Brady Timm, Doane; Jacob Vis, Dordt; Mason Walters, Jamestown.
Second team: Will Cordes, Jamestown; Jaden Kleinhesselink, Briar Cliff; Tash Lunday, Mount Marty; Alec Oberhauser, Doane; Jake Orr, Midland; Luke Rankin, Dordt; Gage Smith, Concordia; Reggie Thomas, Hastings; Aidan Vanderloo, Morningside; Cole Woodford Jamestown.
Area honorable mention: Concordia--Tristan Smith, Brad Bennett.
Player of the Year: Mason Walters, Jamestown.
Defensive Player of the Year: Trey Powers, Morningside.
Freshman of the Year: Reggie Thomas, Hastings.
Coach of the Year: Trent Miller, Morningside.