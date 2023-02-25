agate College hockey Feb 25, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save College menSATURDAY'S RESULTOmaha 6, St. Cloud State 2 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Mathematics Institutions University Politics Crafts Linguistics Sports Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular State wrestling: Final team scoring and placement results Wrestling Boys basketball results, 2/18 Check out the scores from Saturday's high school boys basketball games around the city and state. Girls basketball results, 2/18 Check out the scores from Saturday's high school girls basketball games around the state. Best times for anglers This table lists top fishing times and days for the coming week. For best results, begin fishing one hour before and continue one hour after t… College wrestling honors College men Watch Now: Related Video Sam Griesel and CJ Wilcher after defeating Minnesota Fred Hoiberg after Minnesota win Fred Hoiberg after Minnesota win North Star's MiKayla Ray cuts down the net North Star's MiKayla Ray cuts down the net North Star freshman Ani Leu on the Gators' win North Star freshman Ani Leu on the Gators' win