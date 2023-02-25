SUNDAY'S RESULTS
BIG TEN
No. 4 Mississippi 18, No. 13 Maryland 8
Illinois 9, No. 18 Southern Miss 4
Boston College 6, Rutgers 4
Michigan 9, Cal State Fullerton 5
Nebraska 9, South Alabama 3
New Jersey Tech 7, Purdue 5
Penn State 11, Monmouth 3
Presbyterian 8, Michigan State 6
Saint Louis 16, Minnesota 9
- Meet Tory Pittman, the 14-year-old Nebraskan with a Husker football offer
- Cheerleader competes by herself at Nebraska state competition, but crowd doesn't let her feel alone
- Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm. Here's the latest on timing, snowfall, and ice amounts
- Nebraska to play volleyball match at Memorial Stadium in historic 'statewide celebration' event
- Lincoln elementary student brings loaded handgun to school
- Amie Just: Tominaga family gets celebrity treatment in 'special' day at PBA
- Ex-Husker Adrian Martinez drafted in USFL by former Nebraska coach Mike Riley
- Lincoln man, 33, charged with possession of child pornography
- Lincoln man threatened to kill woman he had affair with, police allege
- A year later, a self-taught, nationally recognized Lincoln chef is still getting better
- Lincoln woman, 37, killed in Friday crash near Palmyra
- Lincoln man sexually assaulted teen after picking her up from school during lunch, police say
- Top 2024 prospect Dylan Raiola visits Nebraska, takes in Husker hoops game
- Miniature bowling alley & bar opens location in southeast Lincoln
- Boys basketball ratings, 2/21
USC Upstate 9, Northwestern 0
GPAC
Concordia 16-16, Culver-Stockton 8-2
Dickinson State 5, Midland 4
Jamestown 3-2, Central Methodist 0-7
Mount Marty 9, Valley City State 3
OTHER STATE COLLEGES
Creighton 10, Coastal Carolina 5
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!