Boys golf
DISTRICT RESULTS
x-state-qualifying team
A-4 AT BENSON GC
TEAM SCORES: x-Lincoln East 293, Millard North 301, Norfolk 327, Lincoln Northeast 330, Columbus 342, Bellevue West 356, Lincoln High 444, Omaha North 445.
TOP FINISHERS: Hoffschneider, Lincoln East, 68; Ruge, Millard North, 72; Vocelka, Millard North, 73; Bunting, Lincoln East, 74; Stanton, Lincoln East, 74; Dameier (11), Millard North, 75; Beeman, Lincoln East, 77; Lemke, Lincoln East, 79; Thompson, Lincoln Northeast, 79; Hayden Tenopir, Lincoln Northeast, 80; Kuehner, Norfolk, 80; Barritt, Norfolk, 80.
B-1 AT TABLE CREEK GC
TEAM SCORES: x-Elkhorn North 301, x-Omaha Concordia 313, x-Omaha Skutt 327, Wahoo 331, Elkhorn 338, Omaha Gross 357, Ashland-Greenwood 363, Nebraska City 367, Platteview 386, Auburn 390, Ralston 424, Plattsmouth NTS.
TOP FINISHERS: Specht, Wahoo, 73; Weddell, Elkhorn North, 73; Nietfeldt, Elkhorn North, 74; Sucha, Omaha Concordia, 75; Winkelmann, Omaha Gross, 75; Christensen, Omaha Skutt, 75, Kudrna, Elkhorn North; Kock, Omaha Concordia, 77; Nietfeldt, Elkhorn North, 78; Dryak, Elkhorn North, 78.
B-3 AT YORK CC
TEAM SCORES: x-York 302, x-Norris 302, x-Waverly 323, Crete 333, Aurora 346, Adams Central 349, Minden 361, Beatrice 366, GI Northwest 379, Hastings 391, Seward 401, Lincoln Northwest, NTS.
TOP FINISHERS: Hinze, York, 67; Thurber, Norris, 70; Wall, Waverly, 73; Combs, Norris, 73; Jensen, York, 77; Baehr, Beatrice, 77; Roche, Norris, 78; Jensen, York, 78; Seevers, York, 80; Klucas, Waverly, 80.