Boys golf
DISTRICT RESULTS
x-state-qualifying team
A-1 AT JOHNNY GOODMAN GC
TEAM SCORES: x-Creighton Prep 293, x-Elkhorn South 311, x-Lincoln Pius X 327, North Platte 332, Papillion-La Vista 343, Omaha Central 371, Bellevue East 424.
TOP FINISHERS: Jasso-Steichen, Creighton Prep, 67; Lingelbach, Elkhorn South, 72; Peterson, Creighton Prep, 74; Mann, Papillion-La Vista, 74; McCormack, Creighton Prep, 76; Kelley, Creighton Prep, 76; Solomon, Creighton Prep, 77; O'Mara, Elkhorn South, 78; Mauch, North Platte, 78; Peterson, Elkhorn South, 80; Morris, Lincoln Pius X, 80.
A-2 AT MEADOWLARK HILLS GC
TEAM SCORES: x-Omaha Westside 297, x-Kearney 313, x-Millard West 314, Millard South 327, Papillion-La Vista South 332, Lincoln North Star 416, Omaha Westview 419.
TOP FINISHERS: Benge, Omaha Westside, 70; Topp, Omaha Westside, 73; Bartee, Kearney, 74; Gutschewski, Omaha Westside, 76; Rogers, Millard West, 76; Kitabatake, Kearney, 77; Clements, Millard South, 77; Beaudin, Millard West, 77; Kildow, Lincoln North Star, 78; Whittle, Omaha Westside, 78; Le, Millard West, 78.
A-3 AT FREMONT GC
TEAM SCORES: x-Lincoln Southeast 311, x-Lincoln Southwest 320, x-Gretna 323, Grand Island 355, Fremont 358, Omaha Burke 407, Omaha Northwest 523, Omaha South 654.
TOP FINISHERS: Bryson, Lincoln Southeast, 72; Petersen, Gretna, 73; Vilai, Grand Island, 75; Kottmeyer, Lincoln Southwest, 76; Hull, Fremont, 77; Koch, Lincoln Southeast, 78; Throener, Lincoln Southwest, 79; Vecera, Fremont, 80; Gerch, Lincoln Southeast, 80; Kline, Lincoln Southwest, 81; Tucker, Lincoln Southeast, 81.
C-1 AT HIDDEN VALLEY GC
TEAM SCORES: x-Lincoln Christian 334, x-Lincoln Lutheran 346, x-Syracuse 353, Johnson County Central 370, Fairbury 375, Milford 377, Palmyra 377, Bishop Neumann 391, Thayer Central 396, CCO 396, Louisville 406, Falls City 423, Southern 449.
TOP FINISHERS: Carpenter, Palmyra, 70; Watson, Lincoln Christian, 77; Sladky, Bishop Neumann, 78; Mooss, Lincoln Christian, 80; Shanks, Syracuse, 84; Ringler, Lincoln Lutheran, 85; Reilly, Lincoln Lutheran, 86; Hirschfeld, Centennial, 86; DeBoer, Lincoln Lutheran, 86; Zoller, Syracuse, 86.
D-1 AT INDIANHEAD GC
TEAM SCORES: x-Lawrence-Nelson 335, x-Sandy Creek 358, x-Elmwood-Murdock 364, Exeter-Milligan 367, Red Cloud 380, Friend 383, Ravenna 387, Franklin 418, Deshler 422, Blue Hill 438, BDS 446, Shelby-Rising City 457, Heartland Lutheran 486.
TOP FINISHERS: Janda, Lawrence-Nelson, 74; Klooz, Friend, 76; Kucera, Lawrence-Nelson, 81; Boettcher, Franklin, 81; Dane, Sandy Creek, 81; Milton, Exeter-Milligan, 81; Kotinek, Lawrence-Nelson, 82; Miller, Elmwood-Murdock, 83; Rempe, Sandy Creek, 84; Reisbeck, Ravenna, 85.