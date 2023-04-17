Boys golf
CREIGHTON PREP INVITE
TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep 276, Omaha Westside 280, Lincoln Southeast 292, Millard North 296, Gretna 296, Millard West 303, Lincoln Pius X 323, Norfolk 325, Millard South 330, Papillion-La Vista 331, Grand Island 338, Omaha Gross 348, Bellevue West 379, Omaha Burke 381, Ralston 448.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Soloman, Creighton Prep, 68; 2. Kelley, Creighton Prep, 69; 2. Benge, Omaha Westside, 69 4. Vocelka, Millard North, 70; 4. Dowd, Gretna, 70; 4. Bryson, Lincoln Southeast, 70; 7. Whittle, Omaha Westside, 71; 7. Topp, Omaha Westside, 71; 9, Peterson, Creighton Prep, 72; 8, Petersen, Gretna, 72; 11. Le, Millard West, 73; 11. McCormack, Creighton Prep, 73; 13. Cosimano, Creighton Prep, 74; 13. Tucker, Lincoln Southeast, 74; 15. Ruge, Millard North, 75; 15. Steichen, Creighton Prep, 75; 15. Koch, Lincoln Southeast; 15. Nelson, Lincoln Southeast 75; 15. Gutschewski, Omaha Westside, 75; 15. Gerch, Lincoln Southeast, 75; 15. Villai, Grand Island, 75.