Boys golf
NEBRASKA CITY INVITATIONAL
At Wildwood Golf Course
TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn North 316, Waverly 337, Lincoln Lutheran 356, Johnson Co.-Central 358, Auburn 363. Syracuse 371, Nebraska City 372, Sidney 376, Platteview 388, Falls City 406, Plattsmouth 425, Brownell Talbot 508.
TOP FINISHERS: T. Nietfeldt, Elkhorn North, 76; Weddell, Elkhorn North, 78; A. Nietfledt, Elkhorn North, 79; Wall, Waverly, 81; Thompson, Sidney, 82; Binder, Auburn, 82; Klucas, Waverly, 82; Dryak, Elkhorn North, 83; Krajicek, Platteview, 84; Jones, Johnson Co.-Central, 84.
YORK INVITE
At York Country Club
TEAM SCORES: Norris 317, York A 322, Grand Island CC 351, Crete 353, Bennington 356, Scotus CC 358, Minden 361, Norfolk 363, Adams Central 363, Fairbury 370, Lincoln Pius X 370, Beatrice 371, York B 371, Lincoln Southwest 372, GI Northwest 379, Aurora 380, Sutton 385, Seward 397, Bishop Neumann 408.
TOP FINISHERS: Jensen, York A, 77; Tilford, Norris, 78; Thurber, Norris, 79; Heusinkvelt, Crete, 79; Combs, Norris, 80; Baehr, Beatrice, 80; McCarthy, York A, 80; Hansmeyer, Norris, 80; Grosshans, Aurora, 80; Carhart, Norfolk, 81; Sladky, Bishop Neumann, 81; Hinze, York A, 81.
NOTABLE LINCOLN GOLFERS: Daberkow, Lincoln Pius X, 85.