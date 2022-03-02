 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball summaries, 3/2

  • Updated
Lincoln Pius X vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 3.2

Lincoln Pius X's Jackson Kessler (35) attempts a shot next to Papillion-La Vista South's Reece Kircher during the first half of the A-7 district championship, Wednesday at Papillion-La Vista South High School.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Check out summaries from Wednesday's boys high school basketball action.

CREIGHTON PREP 57, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 45, 3OT

Lincoln Northeast 10 17 --45 
Creighton Prep 13 10 10 16 --57 

Lincoln Northeast--Valdez 11, Lang 1, Jones 2, Beard 13, Winn 7, Bazil 8, Gatnoor 3.

Creighton Prep--Jungers 20, Sudbeck 10, Hubner 1, Rieschl 6, O'Malley 9, Evans 11.

GRETNA 59, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 54, 2OT

Lincoln Southwest 15 14 --54 
Gretna 13 15 12 --59 

Lincoln Southwest--Hunzeker 23, Mielak 9, Helms 8, Smith 7, Focht 3, Buom 2, Welch 2.

Gretna--Jansen 19, Pokorski 11, Wilcoxson 11, Rozelle 10, Chaney 5, Wilkins 2, Goldman 1.

LINCOLN PIUS X 61, PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 46

Lincoln Pius X1812 1021 --61 
Papillion-La Vista South 512 20 --46 

Lincoln Pius X--J. Hastreiter 18, Bohrer 15, Christiansen 13, Anderson 7, S. Hastreiter 6, Kessler 2.

Papillion-La Vista South--Brocaille 16, Bahl 12, Mackling 6, Miller 6, Kircher 4, Haley 2.

OMAHA WESTSIDE 90, LINCOLN EAST 61

Lincoln East10 13 15 23 --61 
Omaha Westside 22 28 22 18 --90 

Lincoln East--Mick 1, Coleman 6, Townsley 7, Mickle 3, McPhail 13, Tempelmeyer 18, Marfisi 3, Van Genderen 5, Storer 2, Shirk 3.

Omaha Westside--Davis 10, Mitchell 9, Meeks 18, Thomas 19, Odvody 14, Gillespie 12, Blum 3, Stubblefield 3, Noameshie 2.

Husker News