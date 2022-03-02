Boys basketball summaries, 3/2

Check out summaries from Wednesday's boys high school basketball action.
CREIGHTON PREP 57, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 45, 3OT
|Lincoln Northeast
|10
|17
|5
|9
|0
|0
|4
|--
|45
|Creighton Prep
|13
|8
|10
|10
|0
|0
|16
|--
|57
Lincoln Northeast--Valdez 11, Lang 1, Jones 2, Beard 13, Winn 7, Bazil 8, Gatnoor 3.
Creighton Prep--Jungers 20, Sudbeck 10, Hubner 1, Rieschl 6, O'Malley 9, Evans 11.
GRETNA 59, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 54, 2OT
|Lincoln Southwest
|8
|6
|15
|14
|4
|7
|--
|54
|Gretna
|13
|8
|15
|7
|4
|12
|--
|59
Lincoln Southwest--Hunzeker 23, Mielak 9, Helms 8, Smith 7, Focht 3, Buom 2, Welch 2.
Gretna--Jansen 19, Pokorski 11, Wilcoxson 11, Rozelle 10, Chaney 5, Wilkins 2, Goldman 1.
LINCOLN PIUS X 61, PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 46
|Lincoln Pius X
|18
|12
|10
|21
|--
|61
|Papillion-La Vista South
|5
|12
|9
|20
|--
|46
Lincoln Pius X--J. Hastreiter 18, Bohrer 15, Christiansen 13, Anderson 7, S. Hastreiter 6, Kessler 2.
Papillion-La Vista South--Brocaille 16, Bahl 12, Mackling 6, Miller 6, Kircher 4, Haley 2.
OMAHA WESTSIDE 90, LINCOLN EAST 61
|Lincoln East
|10
|13
|15
|23
|--
|61
|Omaha Westside
|22
|28
|22
|18
|--
|90
Lincoln East--Mick 1, Coleman 6, Townsley 7, Mickle 3, McPhail 13, Tempelmeyer 18, Marfisi 3, Van Genderen 5, Storer 2, Shirk 3.
Omaha Westside--Davis 10, Mitchell 9, Meeks 18, Thomas 19, Odvody 14, Gillespie 12, Blum 3, Stubblefield 3, Noameshie 2.