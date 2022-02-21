Boys basketball summaries, 2/21

Summaries from Monday's boys high school basketball action.
AQUINAS 60, TWIN RIVER 21
|Twin River
|2
|6
|7
|6
|--
|21
|Aquinas
|14
|15
|18
|13
|--
|60
Twin River--Buhl 2, Ternus 3, Jenkinsen 2, Rinkel 5, Alexander 4, Hebde 2, Kleckner 3.
Aquinas--Sellers 1, Thege 5, Humlicek 10, Prochaska 2, Zavodny 13, Andel 3, Stauffer 7, Lavicky 15, Pohl 2, Jakub 2.
HTRS 52, McCOOL JUNCTION 37
|McCool Junction
|9
|15
|5
|8
|--
|37
|HTRS
|9
|12
|13
|18
|--
|52
People are also reading…
McCool Junction--stats not provided.
HTRS--stats not provided.
RAYMOND CENTRAL 56, DAVID CITY 45
|David City
|17
|13
|4
|11
|--
|45
|Raymond Central
|12
|13
|19
|12
|--
|56
David City--Svoboda 8, Campbell 5, Golden 6, Dubbs 14, McKay 2, Denker 10.
Raymond Central--E. White 7, Stover 2, Fredrickson 6, Masek 15, A. Otto 6, Svoboda 20.
SOUTHERN 66, PAWNEE CITY 61
|Pawnee City
|10
|12
|19
|20
|--
|61
|Southern
|22
|15
|14
|15
|--
|66
Pawnee City--K. Ghyra 22, Bowhay 8, Farwell 1, King 20, Marteney 3, B. Ghyra 2, Osborne 5.
Southern--Saathoff 18, Kual 15, Adams 16, Swearingen 9, Gorrels 8.
WILBER-CLATONIA 43, SYRACUSE 36
|Wilber-Clatonia
|15
|14
|6
|8
|--
|43
|Syracuse
|3
|14
|9
|10
|--
|36
Wilber-Clatonia--Combs 12, Kreshel 8, Skleba 7, Rosentreader 7, Broz 3, Pulliam 3, Bjurdalen 3.
Syracuse--Carlson 13, Voorhees 12, Shanks 6, LaFollette 3, Brammier 2.