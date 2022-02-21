 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball summaries, 2/21

Boys subdistrict hoops, 2.21

Raymond Central’s Andrew Otto dunks on a breakaway past David City's Seth Golden (20) during the C1-5 subdistrict game Monday at Milford High School.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Summaries from Monday's boys high school basketball action.

AQUINAS 60, TWIN RIVER 21

Twin River2676--21
Aquinas14151813--60

Twin River--Buhl 2, Ternus 3, Jenkinsen 2, Rinkel 5, Alexander 4, Hebde 2, Kleckner 3.

Aquinas--Sellers 1, Thege 5, Humlicek 10, Prochaska 2, Zavodny 13, Andel 3, Stauffer 7, Lavicky 15, Pohl 2, Jakub 2.

HTRS 52, McCOOL JUNCTION 37

McCool Junction91558--37
HTRS9121318--52

McCool Junction--stats not provided.

HTRS--stats not provided.

RAYMOND CENTRAL 56, DAVID CITY 45

David City1713411--45
Raymond Central12131912--56

David City--Svoboda 8, Campbell 5, Golden 6, Dubbs 14, McKay 2, Denker 10.

Raymond Central--E. White 7, Stover 2, Fredrickson 6, Masek 15, A. Otto 6, Svoboda 20.

SOUTHERN 66, PAWNEE CITY 61

Pawnee City10121920--61
Southern22151415--66

Pawnee City--K. Ghyra 22, Bowhay 8, Farwell 1, King 20, Marteney 3, B. Ghyra 2, Osborne 5.

Southern--Saathoff 18, Kual 15, Adams 16, Swearingen 9, Gorrels 8.

WILBER-CLATONIA 43, SYRACUSE 36

Wilber-Clatonia151468--43
Syracuse314910--36

Wilber-Clatonia--Combs 12, Kreshel 8, Skleba 7, Rosentreader 7, Broz 3, Pulliam 3, Bjurdalen 3.

Syracuse--Carlson 13, Voorhees 12, Shanks 6, LaFollette 3, Brammier 2.

