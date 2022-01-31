Boys basketball summaries, 1/31

Here's a look at stats from Monday's action on the prep hardwood.
AUBURN 92, WEEPING WATER 33
|Weeping Water
|14
|7
|4
|8
|--
|33
|Auburn
|24
|28
|24
|16
|--
|92
Weeping Water--Mortimer 12, Wilson 4, Mogensen 4, Essary 3, Nash 2, Ridge 2, Rhodes 2, Zeeb 2, Brack 2.
Auburn--M. Binder 16, Hudson 13, Dixon 9, L. Binder 8, R. Binder 10, Ligori 7, Roybal 9, Lavigne 6, Leslie 6, Boden 4, Moody 4.
COLLEGE VIEW 51, DORCHESTER 22
|College View
|15
|9
|20
|7
|--
|51
|Dorchester
|0
|6
|7
|9
|--
|22
College View--Lopez 7, Agesa 2, Orian 2, Ockenga 9, Halfhill 18, Carlson 5, Fortney 6, Trumble 2.
Dorchester--Drake 3, Real 6, Tachovsky 1, Nohavec 5, Hansen 2, Vyhnalek 5.
DILLER-ODELL 53, PAWNEE CITY 40
|Diller-Odell
|7
|19
|13
|14
|--
|53
|Pawnee City
|8
|10
|6
|16
|--
|40
Diller-Odell--Ebeling 15, Morgan 10, Sutton 8, Lyons 6, Arnold 7, Warren 4, Vitosh 3.
Pawnee City--Gyhra 12- Kling 9- Bowhay 8, Gyhra 6, Farwell 3 Martney 2.
FREEMAN 42, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 26
|Elmwood-Murdock
|9
|8
|0
|9
|--
|26
|Freeman
|10
|12
|11
|9
|--
|42
Elmwood-Murdock--Rust 6, Coleman 10, Wilson 4, Fletcher 3, Mans 1, Clements 2.
Freeman--Ruse 12, Niles 13, Delhay 2, Vetrovsky 10, Jennings 2, Mahlen 3.
FRIEND 60, LEWISTON 26
|Lewiston
|8
|2
|2
|14
|--
|26
|Friend
|11
|26
|13
|9
|--
|60
Lewiston--Sanders 3, Bohling 6, Burgett 3, Bledsaw 6, Rule 6, Janssen 2.
Friend--Vossler 7, Schluter 13, Girmus 8, Weber 7, Eberspacher 3, Klooz 4, Vyhnalek 5, Svehla 13.
MALCOLM 71, PALMYRA 61
|Malcolm
|15
|18
|18
|20
|--
|71
|Palmyra
|15
|13
|23
|10
|--
|61
Malcolm--Frank 30, Meyer 6, Christensen 2, Boehlec 1, Johnson 24, Zegar 6, Kouma 2.
Palmyra--Pope 10, Hatcher 9, Waltke 7, Fitzpatrick 13, Dillon 14, Sweney 4, Brekel 4.
SUTTON 48, WILBER-CLATONIA 35
|Wilber-Clatonia
|6
|8
|8
|13
|--
|35
|Sutton
|11
|10
|11
|16
|--
|48
Wilber-Clatonia--Skyeba 9, Pulliam 2, Combs 19, Rosentreader 2, Moreno 1, Kreshel 2.
Sutton--Perrien 5, Scheidemann 4, Haight 10, Baumert 8, Jones 3, Ladehoff 3, Herndon 13, Skalka 3.