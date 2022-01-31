 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball summaries, 1/31

Here's a look at stats from Monday's action on the prep hardwood.

AUBURN 92, WEEPING WATER 33

Weeping Water 14 --33 
Auburn 24 28 24 16 --92 

Weeping Water--Mortimer 12, Wilson 4, Mogensen 4, Essary 3, Nash 2, Ridge 2, Rhodes 2, Zeeb 2, Brack 2.

Auburn--M. Binder 16, Hudson 13, Dixon 9, L. Binder 8, R. Binder 10, Ligori 7, Roybal 9, Lavigne 6, Leslie 6, Boden 4, Moody 4.

COLLEGE VIEW 51, DORCHESTER 22

College View 15 20 --51 
Dorchester --22 

College View--Lopez 7, Agesa 2, Orian 2, Ockenga 9, Halfhill 18, Carlson 5, Fortney 6, Trumble 2.

Dorchester--Drake 3, Real 6, Tachovsky 1, Nohavec 5, Hansen 2, Vyhnalek 5.

DILLER-ODELL 53, PAWNEE CITY 40

Diller-Odell 19 13 14 --53 
Pawnee City 10 16--40 

Diller-Odell--Ebeling 15, Morgan 10, Sutton 8, Lyons 6, Arnold 7, Warren 4, Vitosh 3.

Pawnee City--Gyhra 12- Kling 9- Bowhay 8, Gyhra 6, Farwell 3 Martney 2.

FREEMAN 42, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 26

Elmwood-Murdock --26 
Freeman10 12 11 --42 

Elmwood-Murdock--Rust 6, Coleman 10, Wilson 4, Fletcher 3, Mans 1, Clements 2.

Freeman--Ruse 12, Niles 13, Delhay 2, Vetrovsky 10, Jennings 2, Mahlen 3.

FRIEND 60, LEWISTON 26

Lewiston14 --26 
Friend112613 --60 

Lewiston--Sanders 3, Bohling 6, Burgett 3, Bledsaw 6, Rule 6, Janssen 2.

Friend--Vossler 7, Schluter 13, Girmus 8, Weber 7, Eberspacher 3, Klooz 4, Vyhnalek 5, Svehla 13.

MALCOLM 71, PALMYRA 61

Malcolm15 18 18 20 --71 
Palmyra15 13 23 10 --61 

Malcolm--Frank 30, Meyer 6, Christensen 2, Boehlec 1, Johnson 24, Zegar 6, Kouma 2.

Palmyra--Pope 10, Hatcher 9, Waltke 7, Fitzpatrick 13, Dillon 14, Sweney 4, Brekel 4.

SUTTON 48, WILBER-CLATONIA 35

Wilber-Clatonia13 --35 
Sutton 11 10 11 16 --48 

Wilber-Clatonia--Skyeba 9, Pulliam 2, Combs 19, Rosentreader 2, Moreno 1, Kreshel 2.

Sutton--Perrien 5, Scheidemann 4, Haight 10, Baumert 8, Jones 3, Ladehoff 3, Herndon 13, Skalka 3.

