Boys basketball scores, 1/2

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Cornerstone Christian

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 55, Auburn 36

Milford 46, Falls City 33

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 66, Creighton Prep

Boone Central at St. Paul

CB Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 76, Omaha Buena Vista 24

Gregory, S.D. at St. Mary's

Hemingford at Niobrara County, Wyo.

Omaha Concordia 50, Omaha Gross 34

Pender at Wynot

Platteview 78, Plattsmouth 42

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 55, AUBURN 36

Ashland-Greenwood8191513--55
Auburn681210--36

Ashland-Greenwood--B. Kissinger 30, Konzem 8, Thies 7, Jacobsen 5, Bridges 3, Zimmerman 2.

Auburn--Binder 14, Ligouri 7, Leslie 6, Levine 4, Winzel 3, Roybal 2.

MILFORD 46, FALLS CITY 33

Falls City163122--33
Milford189109--46

Falls City--Frederick 6, Dunkhas 4, Strauss 10, Craig 13.

Milford--Mullett 5, Stutzman 7, Anderson 2, Lopez 2, Nitzsche 4, Baker 10, Girmus 14, Shook 2.

