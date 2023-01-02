Boys basketball scores, 1/2

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Cornerstone Christian
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 55, Auburn 36
Milford 46, Falls City 33
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 66, Creighton Prep
Boone Central at St. Paul
CB Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 76, Omaha Buena Vista 24
Gregory, S.D. at St. Mary's
Hemingford at Niobrara County, Wyo.
Omaha Concordia 50, Omaha Gross 34
Pender at Wynot
Platteview 78, Plattsmouth 42
People are also reading…
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 55, AUBURN 36
|Ashland-Greenwood
|8
|19
|15
|13
|--
|55
|Auburn
|6
|8
|12
|10
|--
|36
Ashland-Greenwood--B. Kissinger 30, Konzem 8, Thies 7, Jacobsen 5, Bridges 3, Zimmerman 2.
Auburn--Binder 14, Ligouri 7, Leslie 6, Levine 4, Winzel 3, Roybal 2.
MILFORD 46, FALLS CITY 33
|Falls City
|16
|3
|12
|2
|--
|33
|Milford
|18
|9
|10
|9
|--
|46
Falls City--Frederick 6, Dunkhas 4, Strauss 10, Craig 13.
Milford--Mullett 5, Stutzman 7, Anderson 2, Lopez 2, Nitzsche 4, Baker 10, Girmus 14, Shook 2.