SATURDAY'S TV HIGHLIGHTS
9 a.m., Boys D-1 state hoops championship;12
10:45 a.m., Boys C-1 state hoops championship;12
Noon, MBB: Big Ten tourney semis;10/11
Noon, PGA: Players Championship;6
1 p.m., WBB: Big Ten tourney final;ESPU (370)
2 p.m., Boys B state hoops championship;12
2:30 p.m., MBB: Big Ten tourney semis;10/11
3:45 p.m., Boys D-2 state hoops championship;12
7 p.m., Boys A state hoops championship;12
8:45 p.m., Boys C-2 state hoops championship;12
SUNDAY'S TV HIGHLIGHTS
Noon, PGA: Players Championship;6
2:30 p.m., MBB: Big Ten championship;10/11
5 p.m., MBB: The Selection Show;10/11
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: No. 11 Ohio State at No. 4 Nebraska — The Huskers (9-1) could have their hands full as they conclude their two-match set against the unbeaten Buckeyes (12-0). (8 p.m. Saturday, BTN)