SATURDAY'S TV HIGHLIGHTS

9 a.m., Boys D-1 state hoops championship;12

10:45 a.m., Boys C-1 state hoops championship;12

Noon, MBB: Big Ten tourney semis;10/11

Noon, PGA: Players Championship;6

1 p.m., WBB: Big Ten tourney final;ESPU (370)

2 p.m., Boys B state hoops championship;12

2:30 p.m., MBB: Big Ten tourney semis;10/11

3:45 p.m., Boys D-2 state hoops championship;12

7 p.m., Boys A state hoops championship;12

8:45 p.m., Boys C-2 state hoops championship;12

SUNDAY'S TV HIGHLIGHTS

Noon, PGA: Players Championship;6

2:30 p.m., MBB: Big Ten championship;10/11

5 p.m., MBB: The Selection Show;10/11

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: No. 11 Ohio State at No. 4 Nebraska — The Huskers (9-1) could have their hands full as they conclude their two-match set against the unbeaten Buckeyes (12-0). (8 p.m. Saturday, BTN)

