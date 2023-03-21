College
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
BIG TEN
Maryland 9, George Washington 6
Minnesota 10, Illinois State 3
Rutgers 4, Rider 2
Indiana 15, Indiana State 5
Penn State 15, Binghamton 1
Akron 11, Michigan 10
UIC 6, Purdue 4
Illinois 6, Bradley 4
Wright State 3, Ohio State 0
Creighton 6, Nebraska 5
TOP 25
No. 1 LSU 10, Central Arkansas 4
No. 2 Wake Forest 20, Elon 0
No. 3 Florida 9, Florida State 5
No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb, ccd.
No. 5 Arkansas 12, Southeast Missouri State 2
No. 6 Louisville 15, Western Kentucky 8
No. 8 Virginia 8, High Point 3
Charlotte 6, No. 11 South Carolina 2
No. 12 Tennessee 7, Western Carolina 0
No. 13 Mississsippi 11, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1
No. 15 North Carolina 6, North Carolina A&T 4
Northeastern 6, No. 16 Boston College 2
No. 19 Florida Gulf Coast 5, South Florida 3
No. 21 Texas A&M 8, Rice 7
No. 23 Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky
Hofstra 4, No. 24 West Virginia 2
GPAC
Morningside 7-10, Jamestown 2-7
Doane 2-11, Dakota Wesleyan 0-1
Dakota Wesleyan at Dakota State, ppd.
Midland 2-11, Northwestern 0-10
Midland at Bellevue (DH), ppd.
OTHER STATE COLLEGES
Peru State 12-8, Grand View 2-9
York 8, Bethany 5
HONORS
Kyle Beekman, Doane: GPAC Pitcher of the Week; pitched three hitless innings with four strikeouts to earn the save against McPherson.
Kiko Nunez, Mount Marty: GPAC Player of the Week; went 6-for-6 against Briar Cliff with two homers and five RBIs.