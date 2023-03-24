HUSKERS

Women's tennis at Iowa, noon, Iowa City, Iowa; softball vs. Purdue, 1 p.m., Bowlin; baseball vs. Illinois, 2 p.m., Haymarket.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball: Northwest at Louisville, 11 a.m.; Northeast, Pius X at Pius X invite, noon (first and third place) and 2:30 p.m. (fifth), Densmore; Columbus at East (DH), noon; Lincoln High at L. Christian, noon; Southeast at Omaha Burke (DH), noon; Southwest at Omaha Westside, 1 p.m.; Plattsmouth vs. Wahoo/BN/LL, 1 p.m., Crawford.

Boys soccer: Norris at Pius X, 10 a.m.; Lutheran at Beatrice, 11 a.m.; Northwest at Elkhorn North, 11 a.m.; Lincoln High vs. Papillion-La Vista South, noon, Kearney invite; Lincoln High at Kearney, 4 p.m., Kearney invite; Millard South at Southeast, noon; North Star at Omaha South, noon; Southwest at Creighton Prep, 1 p.m.

Girls soccer: Millard South at Southeast, 10 a.m.; Pius X at Norris, 10 a.m.; Elkhorn North at Northwest, 10 a.m; Beatrice at Lutheran, 11 a.m.; Southwest at Omaha Marian, 1 p.m.; Omaha Westside vs. East, 1 p.m., Seacrest

Track: Northwest at Fairbury invite, 9:30 a.m.; Southwest at Millard North invite, 10 a.m.; L. Christian at Ashland-Greenwood invite, 10 a.m.

STARS HOCKEY

Lincoln at Sioux City, 6 p.m.