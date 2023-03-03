MARCH 4
HUSKERS
Men's tennis at Pacific Coast Doubles Championship, TBD, La Jolla, Calif.; beach volleyball vs. Florida Memorial, 7:30 a.m., Gulf Shores, Ala.; bowling at Big Red Invitational, 9 a.m., Hollywood Bowl; men's golf at Desert Mountain Collegiate, 9 a.m., Scottsdale, Ariz.; wrestling at Big Ten Championships, 9 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Ann Arbor, Mich.; beach volleyball vs. Mobile, 10:30 a.m., Gulf Shores, Ala.; softball vs. Weber State, 1 p.m., Tucson, Ariz.; women's basketball vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m., Big Ten Tournament, Minneapolis; baseball vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m., Minneapolis; softball vs. Arizona, 4 p.m., Tucson, Ariz.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Girls state basketball championships (all at Pinnacle): Class D-1 — Hastings SC vs. Centura, 9 a.m.; C-1 — North Bend Central vs. Adams Central, 11; B — Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Skutt, 1 p.m.; C-2 — Oakland-Craig vs. Pender, 4:15; A — Millard South vs. Lincoln High, 6:15; D-2 — Falls City SC vs. Wynot, 8:15.