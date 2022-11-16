Sports shorts

The Seattle Mariners made one of the first big moves of the offseason Wednesday by acquiring Teoscar Hernández from the Blue Jays in exchange for two pitchers.

Fresh off the team’s first playoff appearance in more than two decades, the Mariners added a slugging right-handed bat to their lineup with the move and addressed one of their offseason needs by finding a corner outfielder.

Seattle's playoff run included a two-game sweep of Hernández and the Blue Jays in the AL wild-card series.

“What I see that this team is capable of, it's pretty awesome,” Hernández said. “And now being a part of that it's pretty exciting for me.”

Hernández hit .267 with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs in 131 games last season for the Blue Jays and joined Mookie Betts as the only outfielders in baseball with at least 35 doubles and 25 homers. Hernández was an All-Star starter in 2021 and finished that season hitting .296 with 32 homers and 116 RBIs for Toronto.

OTHER BASEBALL: All-Star left-hander Tyler Anderson is moving across Los Angeles, leaving the Dodgers for a $39 million, three-year contract with the Angels. The 32-year-old is coming off the best season of his major-league career, going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA for the 111-win Dodgers with a pitch selection including one of the majors' best changeups.

BASKETBALL: Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Dylan Windler could miss six more weeks with a right ankle injury, yet another medical setback for the former first-round pick whose NBA career has been slowed by numerous injuries. The Cavs said Windler, who has missed 12 games this season, recently received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection and will need at least one month to recover. He's been put in a stabilizing cast to help his rehab.

TENNIS: The Australian government confirmed that Novak Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination. The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion had his visa canceled on public interest grounds Jan. 14 and lost an appeal against deportation in the Full Federal Court.

FOOTBALL: Virginia canceled Saturday's home game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina in the wake of a weekend shooting on campus that left three players dead and another wounded. The school said it has not determined if the Cavaliers will play their traditional final regular-season game at Virginia Tech on Nov. 26.