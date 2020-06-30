Sports shorts

Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich said he supports Ian Desmond’s decision to sit out the 2020 season to focus on his young family and help rejuvenate youth baseball in his hometown in Florida.
Bridich says he had a pair of recent conversations with the 34-year-old outfielder who announced his decision in a lengthy and heartfelt Instagram post Monday night.
Desmond wrote that the “COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk I am not comfortable taking.” The biracial slugger also mentioned a myriad of issues within baseball, including sexism, homophobia and socioeconomic concerns, as well as the racial reckoning that emerged after George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world.
OTHER BASEBALL: No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers agreed to an $8.4 million minor league contract, and the team said the infielder will join its player pool for this abbreviated season. … The San Diego Padres acquired middle infielder Jorge Mateo from the Oakland Athletics for either a player or cash in the first trade since baseball resumed after a shutdown of more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
COLLEGES: Former Iowa running back Akrum Wadley ripped the Hawkeyes, saying he was so mistreated by some coaches he now regrets playing there. Wadley’s statement, posted on Facebook, mentioned coach Kirk Ferentz, his son, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, director of player development Broderick Binns and Chris Doyle, the former strength and conditioning coach for the Hawkeyes. ... Grinnell College in Iowa will cancel football and other fall sports because of concerns about the coronavirus.
BASKETBALL: The Denver Nuggets closed their facilities after two members of the team’s traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. A third tested positive this week.
GOLF: Chad Campbell is the sixth player to test positive for the coronavirus as the PGA Tour enters its fourth week of the restart.
