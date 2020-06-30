Sports shorts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich said he supports Ian Desmond’s decision to sit out the 2020 season to focus on his young family and help rejuvenate youth baseball in his hometown in Florida.

Bridich says he had a pair of recent conversations with the 34-year-old outfielder who announced his decision in a lengthy and heartfelt Instagram post Monday night.

Desmond wrote that the “COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk I am not comfortable taking.” The biracial slugger also mentioned a myriad of issues within baseball, including sexism, homophobia and socioeconomic concerns, as well as the racial reckoning that emerged after George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world.

OTHER BASEBALL: No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers agreed to an $8.4 million minor league contract, and the team said the infielder will join its player pool for this abbreviated season. … The San Diego Padres acquired middle infielder Jorge Mateo from the Oakland Athletics for either a player or cash in the first trade since baseball resumed after a shutdown of more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.