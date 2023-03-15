Ja Morant will be back with the Memphis Grizzlies next week, after the NBA handed the All-Star guard an eight-game suspension without pay Wednesday and saying his displaying a firearm at a club in suburban Denver earlier this month was “conduct detrimental to the league.”

Morant missed his sixth consecutive game when the Grizzlies played in Miami on Wednesday. He will miss the next two games — at San Antonio on Friday and at home against Golden State on Saturday — then be eligible to return Monday when Memphis plays Dallas, though he is not expected to play that night.

The games he already missed will count toward the suspension, and Morant will forfeit about $669,000 in salary.

TRACK: Raven Saunders, the U.S. silver-medal shot putter who used her triumph at the Tokyo Olympics to bring attention to social injustice, has been suspended for 18 months for failing to show up for doping tests. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the sanction for the 26-year-old, saying she had committed three “whereabouts failures” within a 12-month period ending Aug. 15. She will miss this year's World Championships, but would be eligible for the Paris Olympics next year.

FOOTBALL: Georgia Tech and Florida State will open the 2024 season in Dublin, Ireland. The Aer Lingus College Football Classic matchup will mark the second time two Atlantic Coast Conference teams have opened the season in Ireland. Georgia Tech beat Boston College 17-14 in the 2016 opener in Dublin. Last year, Nebraska played Northwestern in the game.