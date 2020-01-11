Sports shorts

Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Cowher, an analyst for CBS, was surprised by the announcement made live on air in studio in New York before the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens AFC divisional round playoff game Saturday night.

Hall President and CEO David Baker delivered the news to Cowher during CBS’s “The NFL Today” pregame show broadcast.

“This isn't right that this is happening right now, but …” a grinning Cowher told Baker, who then officially welcomed the former coach into this year's Hall of Fame class to be inducted this summer.

An emotional Cowher, now 62, hugged Baker and then his wife Veronica and daughter Meagan, who were standing off to the side of the set. The rest of Cowher's CBS broadcast team, including James Brown, Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms, also gave him congratulatory hugs.

Cowher was the coach of the Steelers for 15 seasons from 1992 to 2006, and led them to 10 playoff appearances including two Super Bowls and winning one — beating Seattle in 2006. His Pittsburgh teams won nine division titles.