Sports shorts

Major League Baseball says it will investigate allegations the Boston Red Sox illegally used their video replay room to steal signs between opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship season.
The claims were made Tuesday in a report by The Athletic. The website cited three anonymous sources it said were with the Red Sox during the 2018 season who said some players visited the replay room during games to get information on sign sequences.
Those sources told The Athletic that the Red Sox weren't able to do it during the postseason because of in-person monitors used by MLB in those games.
“The Commissioner made clear in a September 15, 2017 memorandum to clubs how seriously he would take any future violation of the regulations regarding use of electronic equipment or the inappropriate use of the video replay room. Given these allegations, MLB will commence an investigation into this matter," the league said in a statement.
The Red Sox said they will cooperate as MLB looks into the allegations.
MORE BASEBALL: Royals third baseman Maikel Franco would boost his salary to a $4 million if he has 625 plate appearances. Franco and Kansas City agreed Dec. 27 to a $2.95 million, one-year contract with $1.05 million in performance bonuses. … The Chicago White Sox bolstered their bullpen Tuesday, agreeing to a $6 million, one-year contract with free-agent reliever Steve Cishek. The 33-year-old Cishek, a sidearming right-hander, went 4-6 with a 2.95 ERA and seven saves in 70 appearances last year with the Cubs.
FOOTBALL: Guard Solomon Kindley has become Georgia's third offensive lineman to leave school early to enter the NFL Draft, announcing his decision with a “Dear UGA” letter on his Instagram account. He helped form one of the nation's top offensive lines that also has lost left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson to the NFL draft.
BASKETBALL: Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is out indefinitely after having surgery on his left knee. The Pistons announced Tuesday that Griffin will have an extended rehabilitation period with no timetable for his return.
HOCKEY: Nashville hired former New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes as the third coach in franchise history Tuesday, less than 24 hours after firing Peter Laviolette.