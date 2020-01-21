Sports shorts

Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night in Lawrence, Kansas, with a wild melee in the disabled seating behind the Wildcats' basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player threatening to swing a stool.
The Jayhawks were dribbling out the time on their 81-60 victory when Silvio De Sousa was stripped by DaJuan Gordon near mid-court. Gordon tried to go for a layup and De Sousa recovered to block his shot and send the freshman sprawling, then stood over the freshman and barked at him — triggering both benches to empty into what amounted to a rugby scrum.
At one point, De Sousa picked up a stool and held it over his head before Kansas assistant Jerrance Howard grabbed it from him from behind. The Jayhawks' Marcus Garrett and David McCormick were also in the thick of the scrum along with the Wildcats' James Love and David Sloan, who was the first player to come to Gordon's defense.
It took both coaching staffs, the officials and Allen Fieldhouse security to separate the teams.
MORE BASKETBALL: Walter McCarty has been fired as Evansville's coach after an investigation revealed additional allegations of off-court misconduct, the university announced Tuesday. … Zion Williamson will make his highly anticipated NBA regular-season debut on Wednesday night against San Antonio.
FOOTBALL: Former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead is Ed Oregon's new offensive coordinator at national champion LSU. Moorhead replaces Marcus Arroyo, who left Oregon to become the head coach at UNLV. … Kerry Coombs is returning to the Ohio State coaching staff, this time as defensive coordinator. Coombs spent 2012-2017 on the Ohio State staff as cornerbacks coach and has spent the past two seasons in the NFL as cornerbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans. … New Baylor coach Dave Aranda has hired one of his former bosses, Ron Roberts, as the new defensive coordinator of the Bears. Roberts spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette, which ranked 18th nationally this season allowing only 19.7 points per game.
BASEBALL: The Chicago Cubs acquired reliever Travis Lakins from the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named or cash on Tuesday. The 25-year-old right-hander debuted with Boston last season and posted a 3.86 ERA in 16 games.