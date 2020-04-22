Sports shorts

FOOTBALL: The New Orleans Saints have canceled their offseason program because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and informed players they will not be required to report to club headquarters until training camp — whenever that may be. … Percy Harvin, a former first-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings, is planning an NFL comeback nearly four years after his last game. … Chuck Christian, a 60-year-old artist in suburban Boston, is the first former University of Michigan football player to publicly say that the late Dr. Robert Anderson abused him He believes he would have sought medical help sooner for what has become late-stage cancer if he hadn't been victimized in college. … Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck, the father of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully fired by league owner Vince McMahon just before the professional football league shut its doors.