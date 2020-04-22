Sports shorts

The Boston Red Sox escaped major penalties in Major League Baseball's cheating investigation on Wednesday, with Commissioner Rob Manfred concluding that the 2018 World Series champions' sign-stealing efforts were less egregious than the Astros' when they won it all the previous season.
Ex-manager Alex Cora was formally suspended for the coronavirus-delayed 2020 season — but only for his role as a Houston bench coach. Manfred had held off a penalty for Cora despite fingering him as the ringleader of the Astros' sign-stealing operation.
The Red Sox upgraded the status of Ron Roenicke, who was named the Red Sox interim manager pending the outcome of the investigation.
The only member of the Red Sox organization who was penalized was replay system operator J.T. Watkins, who was suspended without pay for a year for violating the prohibition on in-game use of video to identify pitch signals. Watkins, who denied the allegations, was also prohibited from serving as the replay room operator through 2021.
Boston was also stripped of its second-round pick in this year’s amateur draft, No 52 overall.
GOLF: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are ready for a made-for-TV rematch at a time when fans are craving live action, and Turner Sports says quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join them for a two-on-two match sometime in May. Details such as as when and where the match would be played were left out of the announcement. Turner said all donations and fundraising from “The Match: Champions for Charity” would benefit relief efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic. … Susie Maxwell Berning, one of six women to capture the U.S. Women's Open at least three times, has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
FOOTBALL: The New Orleans Saints have canceled their offseason program because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and informed players they will not be required to report to club headquarters until training camp — whenever that may be. … Percy Harvin, a former first-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings, is planning an NFL comeback nearly four years after his last game. … Chuck Christian, a 60-year-old artist in suburban Boston, is the first former University of Michigan football player to publicly say that the late Dr. Robert Anderson abused him He believes he would have sought medical help sooner for what has become late-stage cancer if he hadn't been victimized in college. … Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck, the father of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully fired by league owner Vince McMahon just before the professional football league shut its doors.
BASKETBALL: Former Illinois-Chicago basketball coach Steve McClain has reunited with Tom Crean at Georgia. He worked for Crean at Indiana from 2010-15 before taking over as UIC's head coach.
