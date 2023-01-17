Sports shorts

The NCAA will ask a federal appeals court this week to block a lawsuit that seeks to have athletes treated as employees who are paid for their time, the latest high-profile challenge to amateurism in college sports.

The Division I athletes and former athletes who filed the suit being argued in Philadelphia on Wednesday are seeking hourly wages similar to those earned in work-study programs. They say the nation’s colleges are violating fair labor practices by failing to pay them for the time they put into their sports, which their attorney said can average more than 30 hours per week.

The attorney, Paul McDonald, said it's not about huge payouts, but about the athletes sharing in some of the millions being spent on their coaches, college administrators and facilities. He suggested they might earn about $2,000 per month or $10,000 per school year for sports that stretch across five months.

FOOTBALL: Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas on Monday. The Buccaneers said Gage remained hospitalized overnight and would undergo more testing. ... Brandon Staley will be back for a third season as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach. But the team announced that offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day have been fired after two years. ... Jim Schwartz has been hired as the Browns' defensive coordinator. Schwartz spent the past two seasons as a defensive adviser for Tennessee.

TENNIS: No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek eased into the third round of the Australian Open as she beat Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-2, 6-3. In a match played with the roof closed because of rain, the Polish player was broken when serving for the match at 5-1 but sealed victory two games later.

BASKETBALL: Investigators said a University of Alabama player charged with capital murder provided the gun used in the fatal shooting, but another man fired the weapon. Investigators wrote in a court document that Darius Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting. Another man is accused of firing the gun and killing a young woman near the university's campus, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa. ... The men’s game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City was postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.