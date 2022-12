Michigan point guard Jaelin Llewellyn is out for the rest of the season with an injured left knee and is expected to have surgery next month.

Wolverines coach Juwan Howard made the annoucement Wednesday, three days after Llewellyn was hurt in a loss to Kentucky in London.

OTHER BASKETBALL: Phoenix's Chris Paul was expected to make his return after missing a month with a sore right heel. The 12-time All-Star was set to play Wednesday against the NBA-leading Celtics.