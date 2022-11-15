Sports shorts

The Kansas City Royals have selected several potential sites to build a replacement for aging Kauffman Stadium, owner John Sherman said Tuesday.

In a letter to fans posted on social media, Sherman said the sites are in or near downtown Kansas City, Missouri, but he did not elaborate. Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, are located far from the city's downtown.

“In the spirit of (Royals founder) Ewing Kauffman, our current mission is to look ahead to ensure that Major League Baseball and the Kansas City Royals will thrive in this region for decades to come,” Sherman said.

Sherman, who bought the team in 2019, estimated the new stadium district could cost up to $2 billion, which he said would make it the most expensive project in Kansas City history.

In his letter, Sherman said renovating the current stadium up to standards needed to compete with other organizations would cost as much as or more than the new stadium.

MORE BASEBALL: Cleveland's Terry Francona and New York's Buck Showalter were voted Managers of the Year. Showalter — who won the NL prize in a very tight race — is just the third person to win a fourth Manager of the Year award and the first to win with four different franchises. … Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract. … Outfielder Joc Pederson and left-hander Martín Pérez were the only players to accept $19.65 million qualifying offers from their former teams and end their free agency. Pederson decided to stay with the San Francisco Giants and Pérez with the Texas Rangers. … All-Star left-hander Martin Pérez has accepted a $19.65 million qualifying offer to remain with the Texas Rangers.

COLLEGES: The Charlotte 49ers have named Michigan associate head coach Francis “Biff” Poggi as their head football coach. Poggi is set to replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. … Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has sued the university and Gov. Jay Inslee after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

AUTO RACING: Ty Gibbs was promoted to NASCAR's top Cup series on Tuesday in an expected announcement that was void of any celebration as Joe Gibbs Racing continues to mourn the loss of Gibbs' father.