Sports shorts

BASKETBALL: Former Arizona men's coach Sean Miller, now the head coach at Xavier, escaped sanctions when a report from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process largely accepted the program's self-imposed penalties stemming from a NCAA rules violations case that dates back to 2017. Arizona's athletics program was put on three years' probation through 2025. The IARP report said former assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was given a 10-year show-cause penalty after he “solicited and accepted $20,000 in cash bribes and paid $40,000 for a fraudulent academic transcript.” ... The NBA and its players now have until Feb. 8 if either side wants to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement, after the league’s board of governors approved a plan to push the deadline back. The original opt-out deadline was Thursday. Among the issues the NBA and the NBPA have been discussing is a return to letting players enter the draft straight out high school without waiting a year — that move is expected to be included in the next CBA — along with what the league considers an “upper spending limit” that would significantly tighten the rules on how much teams can spend each year on their roster. ... The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport announced that the WNBA received an A for its overall racial and gender practices for 2022. That includes an A+ for racial hiring and an A for gender hiring, according to the annual report. The report marked the 18th consecutive year the WNBA has received at least an A for its overall race, gender and combined grades.