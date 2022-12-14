Sports shorts

Alex Ovechkin becoming just the third NHL player with 800 goals has put him on the verge taking his next big step in hockey history.
Ovechkin is just two goals from passing Gordie Howe for second on the career list. “Mr. Hockey” is the only player between Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable. The longtime Washington Capitals captain remains very much on track to challenge the "Great One.”
Ovechkin, 37, has three more years on the contract he signed in 2021 with an eye on Gretzky's mark. At his pace this season, he would surpass 50 goals and put him 60 or so from the record. Another 50-goal season would be Ovechkin's 10th, passing Gretzky in that department.
BASKETBALL: Former Arizona men's coach Sean Miller, now the head coach at Xavier, escaped sanctions when a report from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process largely accepted the program's self-imposed penalties stemming from a NCAA rules violations case that dates back to 2017. Arizona's athletics program was put on three years' probation through 2025. The IARP report said former assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was given a 10-year show-cause penalty after he “solicited and accepted $20,000 in cash bribes and paid $40,000 for a fraudulent academic transcript.” ... The NBA and its players now have until Feb. 8 if either side wants to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement, after the league’s board of governors approved a plan to push the deadline back. The original opt-out deadline was Thursday. Among the issues the NBA and the NBPA have been discussing is a return to letting players enter the draft straight out high school without waiting a year — that move is expected to be included in the next CBA — along with what the league considers an “upper spending limit” that would significantly tighten the rules on how much teams can spend each year on their roster. ... The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport announced that the WNBA received an A for its overall racial and gender practices for 2022. That includes an A+ for racial hiring and an A for gender hiring, according to the annual report. The report marked the 18th consecutive year the WNBA has received at least an A for its overall race, gender and combined grades.
