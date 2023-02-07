Mat Ishbia said his first major project as owner of the Phoenix Suns will be to listen to employees and figure out what problems they’ve faced.

After that, he’ll start fixing.

The tenure of embattled Robert Sarver as owner of the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury officially ended Tuesday, when Ishbia — the chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, plus a member of Michigan State’s NCAA championship team in 2000 — took over. He will be governor, while his brother, Justin Ishbia, will be alternate governor.

The 43-year-old Mat Ishbia was announced as the owner-in-waiting of the Suns on Dec. 20, and the last hurdle before the purchase became official was cleared Monday when it was revealed that the NBA’s board of governors approved him as the next owner.

OTHER BASKETBALL: Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for the Miami Heat's next three games with a left knee issue, and he could be sidelined even longer. Lowry is averaging 12.0 points and 5.3 assists on 39.6% shooting this season, numbers all down from a year ago when Miami went into the Eastern Conference playoffs as the No. 1 seed. ... The San Antonio Spurs have acquired Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round draft from the Miami Heat. The Spurs will receive Miami's second-round selection in 2028. The Heat got cash considerations, plus more importantly, some newly opened financial flexibility — since they're not taking any salary back — as well as a roster spot. ... Junior forward Mawot Mag will miss the rest of the season for No. 24 Rutgers after tearing the ACL in his right knee. Mag started every game for Rutgers this season, averaging 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and a steal.

AUTO RACING: Kyle Busch was detained at a Mexican airport late last month when a handgun and ammunition were discovered in his luggage, the NASCAR star acknowledged this week, apologizing for the incident and calling it “a mistake.” Busch was sentenced this month to 3 1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for having a gun and ammunition, a punishment handed down by a judge in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, home to beach destinations Cancun and Tulum. The federal Attorney General’s Office said the judge decided to allow a conditional punishment and let Busch leave Mexico after he paid a bond. The office did not say how much he paid.

FOOTBALL: The San Francisco 49ers will hire former Carolina interim head coach Steve Wilks as their new defensive coordinator. Wilks will fill the void created when DeMeco Ryans was hired as head coach in Houston. Wilks is a longtime defensive backs coach in the NFL and has served as defensive coordinator in Cleveland and Carolina before becoming interim coach for the Panthers this season. He also was head coach for one season in Arizona but was fired after going 3-13 in 2018. Wilks joined the Panthers staff in 2022 and took over as coach after Matt Rhule was fired following a 1-4 start to the season. ... Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has shaken up his coaching staff and announced that he promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator from passing game coordinator. The Titans added Charles London from Atlanta to replace Kelly as the new pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach; Chris Harris is the new defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. ... The University of Miami will hire Lance Guidry, who was defensive coordinator at Marshall last season and recently accepted the same position at Tulane, to lead its defense. He'll replace former Husker assistant Kevin Steele on Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami. Steele is reportedly on his way to Alabama to become Nick Saban's defensive coordinator after holding that position for one season with the Hurricanes. ... Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season. Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced that the Wildcats' home game would be played Nov. 4. Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 in the MLB ballpark's first college football game since 1938, and the Wildcats hosted Purdue there in 2021.