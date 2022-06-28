Sports shorts

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is exercising his option to play for $47.1 million next season, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Westbrook — a past NBA MVP and one of the league’s top 75 all-time players — nor the Lakers revealed the decision publicly. ESPN first reported Westbrook’s decision.

It certainly was not a surprise, considering Westbrook would not have commanded anywhere near $47.1 million for this coming season had he chosen to become a free agent. He’ll turn 34 next season, his 15th in the NBA.

Westbrook had until Wednesday to make up his mind on the option, which will make this the fifth and final season of a $207 million contract he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The nine-time All-Star has been well-traveled since — he was traded to Houston in 2019, traded to Washington in 2020 and was moved to the Lakers in 2021.

He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games with the Lakers. Only four other players — two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver, James Harden of Philadelphia, Luka Doncic of Dallas and Dejounte Murray of San Antonio — finished the season with higher averages than Westbrook had in those three stat categories.

But his scoring average was his lowest since 2009-10, and his three-point percentage — 29.8% — ranked 251st out of 278 NBA players who attempted at least 100 shots from beyond the arc this season.

MORE BASKETBALL: Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy has accepted an offer to become the coach of the Utah Jazz, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said.

COLLEGES: The Atlantic Coast Conference is going forward with a plan that goes into effect with the 2023 season to change its football scheduling model, with the biggest change being the elimination of divisions. All 14 of the ACC’s football members will have three permanent scheduling partners they play each year, and will face the other 10 schools once every two years; five one year, five the next. … Rutgers hired former Tennessee star Nikki McCray-Penson as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team, one day after adding former Rutgers star Tasha Pointer as an assistant coach.

SOCCER: Researchers have diagnosed chronic traumatic encephalopathy in a Major League Soccer player for the first time, saying that former Sporting Kansas City defender Scott Vermillion suffered from the degenerative brain disease. Vermillion died of an accidental drug overdose in December 2020 at the age of 44.

GOLF: The PGA Tour is awarding 10 cards to European tour players and bringing back a direct path to the big leagues from Q-school as part of an expanded partnership with Europe that aims to strengthen themselves against the Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

