Mississippi on Tuesday introduced new men's basketball coach Chris Beard, who repeatedly declined to discuss specifics regarding his December domestic violence arrest that led to his eventual firing at Texas.

“Respectfully, Randi (Trew) and I have agreed not to talk about the details of what happened, not only that night, but in the nights we went through during this process,” Beard said. “But what I can tell you is that much of what was reported is not accurate, and that has been proven with the case being dismissed and the charges being dropped, and also Randi’s statement on Dec. 23. I think that statement speaks for itself.”

Beard's two-year tenure at his alma mater ended abruptly in January, though felony domestic charges were ultimately dismissed Feb. 15. A prosecutor said his office determined that the charge of assault by strangulation/suffocation-family violence could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Texas suspended Beard after his Dec. 12 arrest and fired him three weeks later when Texas officials told Beard’s attorney he was “unfit” to lead the program. Beard was arrested when his fiancée, Randi Trew, called 911 and told officers that Beard strangled, bit and hit her during a confrontation in his home.

Trew later said that Beard didn’t choke her, and was defending himself, and that she never intended for Beard to be arrested and prosecuted.

OTHER BASKETBALL: Green Bay has hired Wyoming assistant Sundance Wicks to take over its men’s program. Green Bay had been seeking a permanent replacement for Will Ryan, who was fired Jan. 24 after going 15-61 in 2½ seasons. Wicks has been an assistant coach at Wyoming the last three seasons after posting a 30-32 record as the head coach at NCAA Division II program Missouri Western State from 2018-20. ... The Cleveland Cavaliers signed guard Sam Merrill to a multiyear contract, filling their open roster spot as they near clinching a playoff berth. Merrill signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs on March 3. Rather than give him a second 10-day deal, the team opted to sign him for three years, two guaranteed.

SLED DOG RACING: Ryan Redington won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, bringing his six dogs off the Bering Sea ice to the finish line on Nome’s main street. Redington, 40, is the grandson of Joe Redington Sr., who helped co-found the arduous race across Alaska that was first held in 1973 and is known as the “Father of the Iditarod.”

COURTS: Ohio State is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider questions about the law known as Title IX in a case that affects whether more than 230 men can proceed with lawsuits against the school over decades-old sexual abuse by a team doctor, the late Richard Strauss. The petition filed Tuesday urges the high court to hear the case and review two aspects: When does the clock start ticking on the legal time limit for filing Title IX claims, which in this case are about the university's alleged “deliberate indifference” toward sexual harassment? And does the right to bring such claims apply to people who aren't students or employees there, such as fans attending football games or visitors touring campus?