Sports shorts

Carlos Beltrán, called out on a curveball again.
So for the second time since they last threw a pitch, the New York Mets are in the market for a new manager.
Sign of the times.
Beltrán's 2½-month tenure as Mets manager ended Thursday before he spent a single game on the bench, the latest fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.
The Mets announced the decision in a news release, saying Beltrán and the team “agreed to mutually part ways.” The move came two days after Boston cut ties with manager Alex Cora, who was Houston’s bench coach in 2017 when Beltrán played for the Astros.
A day before that, manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by Houston soon after they were suspended for the 2020 season by Commissioner Rob Manfred for their roles in the cheating scheme.
MORE BASEBALL: Alyssa Nakken became the first female coach on a major league staff in baseball history Thursday when she was named an assistant under new Giants manager Gabe Kapler.
FOOTBALL: A misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr., police in New Orleans said Thursday, after video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer's buttocks during LSU's locker room victory celebration after Monday night's college national championship game in the Superdome. … Baylor hired LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its new head coach three days after the Tigers completed their undefeated national championship. He replaces Matt Rhule, who became head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers on Jan. 7. … President Donald Trump will welcome the Louisiana State University football team to the White House on Friday after the Tigers won the national championship Monday.
BASKETBALL: Minnesota leading scorer Destiny Pitts said Thursday she is transferring after the Gophers suspended her for unspecified “conduct unbecoming a member of the team.”