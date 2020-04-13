Sports shorts, 4/14

Kyle Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and without pay by Chip Ganassi Racing on Monday for using a racial slur on a live stream during a virtual race.

The star driver said there was “no excuse” for his conduct, which drew pushback from sponsors.

NASCAR ordered Larson, who is half Japanese, to complete a sensitivity training course before he's eligible for reinstatement.

Larson apologized in a video posted on his social media accounts.

Larson was competing in an iRacing event Sunday night when he appeared to lose communication on his headset with his spotter. During a check of his microphone, he asked his spotter, “You can't hear me?” That was followed by the N-word. The slur was directed at his spotter, who is white.