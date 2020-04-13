Sports shorts, 4/14

Kyle Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and without pay by Chip Ganassi Racing on Monday for using a racial slur on a live stream during a virtual race.
The star driver said there was “no excuse” for his conduct, which drew pushback from sponsors.
NASCAR ordered Larson, who is half Japanese, to complete a sensitivity training course before he's eligible for reinstatement.
Larson apologized in a video posted on his social media accounts.
Larson was competing in an iRacing event Sunday night when he appeared to lose communication on his headset with his spotter. During a check of his microphone, he asked his spotter, “You can't hear me?” That was followed by the N-word. The slur was directed at his spotter, who is white.
FOOTBALL: ESPN and NFL Network will join forces for this year's NFL Draft. They will produce a broadcast that will air on both networks over all three days. The April 23-25 draft, originally scheduled for Las Vegas, will now originate from ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut. … The NFL and its players union have agreed to conduct “virtual” offseason workout programs until every team is permitted to open its facilities. Teams can hold voluntary classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using online platforms, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. … The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension with All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, a person familiar with the contract negotiation said, making McCaffrey the highest-paid running back in the NFL. … Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died Sunday in a one-car crash outside Montgomery, authorities said Monday. He was 36.
BASKETBALL: The Bulls fired general manager Gar Forman on Monday while officially hiring Denver GM Arturas Karnisovas as their executive vice president of basketball operations and moving John Paxson into an advisory role. … Kansas guard Devon Dotson is entering the NBA draft after leading the Big 12 Conference in scoring his sophomore season. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.1 steals.
