NBA Hall of Famer Reed dies
Former Knick standout, Creighton coach was 80. SPORTS, C1
Police were sent to a Lincoln hospital Sunday after the mother of a 22-month-old boy brought him in unresponsive with numerous bruises and inj…
George L. Weaver Jr. spent the summer of 2021 directing the theft and resale of pounds of drugs from the State Patrol's evidence facility in L…
The teen's grandmother raised concerns to police after her granddaughter was pregnant again months after giving birth, police said in court records.
“It would drown out my house, my dad’s house, the neighbor’s house, and take a lot of land out of production,” one area farmer said about the …
The father of a 7-year-old boy who died in February 2022, filed a claim against the city alleging first responders were negligent for not trea…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.