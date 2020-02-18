Sport shorts

The NCAA took a significant step toward allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season of competition.
A plan to change the waiver process is expected to be presented to the Division I Council in April. If adopted, new criteria would go into effect for the 2020-21 academic year and be a boon for athletes in high-profile sports such as football and men's and women's basketball.
In those sports, along with baseball and men's hockey, Division I undergraduate athletes are required to do what the NCAA calls a year-in-residence after transferring, when they can practice with their new teams but not participate in games.
Other NCAA Division I athletes are permitted by rule a one-time exception to be immediately eligible for competition after transferring.
The NCAA's announcement Tuesday comes a day after the Atlantic Coast Conference became the second Power Five conference to publicly support the one-time exception for all transferring athletes. Last month CBS Sports reported that Big Ten athletic directors backed a legislative proposal that would allow all athletes to transfer one time and be immediately eligible to play.
The NCAA's Division I transfer waiver working group said it will seek feedback from athletes, administrators and coaches over the next two months.
BASEBALL: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred apologized Tuesday for what he called a disrespectful reference to the World Series trophy as a “piece of metal.” Even before being asked about it, Manfred said he made a mistake with those comments while trying to deliver a rhetorical point in an interview two days earlier. “I referred to the World Series trophy in a disrespectful way, and I want to apologize for it,” Manfred said. "There's no excuse for it. ... It was a mistake to say what I said."
FOOTBALL: Kansas has hired Jonathan Wallace to coach special teams and running backs, completing an overhaul of Les Miles' staff as the Jayhawks head into Year 2 of the former national championship-winning coach's regime.