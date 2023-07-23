The greatest moment of Scott Rolen’s 17-year career didn’t come during his 2006 World Series run with the St. Louis Cardinals or even during his outstanding first full season in 1997 with the Philadelphia Phillies, which earned him unanimous National League Rookie of the Year honors.

For Rolen, one of two players inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, that honor was reserved for an unexpected moment with his parents after he was called up for his first major league game in 1996.

“Seeing Mom and Dad walk to their seats from my position at third base was a feeling never topped again in my 17 years,” Rolen said during his 16-minute acceptance speech.

He was joined by Fred McGriff, elected unanimously by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee in December after falling off the writers’ ballot in 2020.

The lanky first baseman was drafted by the New York Yankees in the ninth round of the 1981 amateur draft out of Thomas Jefferson High School in Tampa, Florida.

McGriff, who was affectionately nicknamed “Crime Dog” by ESPN's Chris Berman, batted .284 with 493 homers and 1,550 RBIs in 2,460 games over 19 seasons. He played for six teams, was a five-time All-Star and helped the Atlanta Braves win the 1995 World Series.

CYCLING: Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France for a second straight year as cycling’s most storied race finished Sunday on the famed Champs-Élysées in Paris. With a huge lead built up over main rival Tadej Pogačar, the 2020 and 2021 winner, Vingegaard knew the victory was effectively his again before the largely ceremonial stage at the end of the 110th edition of the Tour.

AUTO RACING: Josef Newgarden completed the weekend sweep he wanted at a track where he has had plenty of success, winning the IndyCar Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Newgarden held onto the lead on a restart with three laps to go, winning by less than a second over Team Penske teammate Will Power.

FOOTBALL: The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs held their first full-squad workout of training camp Sunday under a bright sunny sky and without All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. Coach Andy Reid says he’s not worried yet about the absence of his star lineman, who has yet to report for camp. ... Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed a physical on his injured left foot and will begin training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

SWIMMING: Australian Ariarne Titmus set a new world record on the way to a decisive victory in the women’s 400-meter freestyle on the opening day of the world swimming championships in Japan, with silver for American Katie Ledecky and bronze for Erika Fairweather of New Zealand.

SOCCER: Jamaica produced one of the biggest surprises of the Women’s World Cup so far by holding France to a 0-0 draw in Sydney. France’s Kadidiatou Diani struck the bar with a 90th-minute header but one of the tournament favorites had to settle for a point.