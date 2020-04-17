Sport shorts

Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, as expected.

When she’ll play for the New York Liberty is unclear.

With sports on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was a draft Friday night like no other with players in their own homes instead of a central location, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced selections from her home in New Jersey.

Creighton forward Jaylyn Agnew was the last pick of the second round, the 24th overall, by Washington. She was the first WNBA draftee in the history of the Creighton program.

Ionescu set the NCAA record for triple-doubles and was the first college player to have over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career. Ducks teammate Satou Sabally went second to Dallas.

Lauren Cox went third to Indiana and Chennedy Carter was the fourth pick by Atlanta. Dallas took Bella Alarie with the fifth pick.

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle, who initially committed to Nebraska, was the first Big Ten player selected, No. 14 by Indiana, the second pick of the second round.