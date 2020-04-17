Sport shorts

Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, as expected.
When she’ll play for the New York Liberty is unclear.
With sports on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was a draft Friday night like no other with players in their own homes instead of a central location, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced selections from her home in New Jersey.
Creighton forward Jaylyn Agnew was the last pick of the second round, the 24th overall, by Washington. She was the first WNBA draftee in the history of the Creighton program.
Ionescu set the NCAA record for triple-doubles and was the first college player to have over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career. Ducks teammate Satou Sabally went second to Dallas.
Lauren Cox went third to Indiana and Chennedy Carter was the fourth pick by Atlanta. Dallas took Bella Alarie with the fifth pick.
Iowa's Kathleen Doyle, who initially committed to Nebraska, was the first Big Ten player selected, No. 14 by Indiana, the second pick of the second round.
MORE BASKETBALL: Guard Malachi Flynn, a consensus All-American and the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, will forgo his senior season at San Diego State and enter the NBA Draft. ... North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony is entering the NBA Draft.
AUTO RACING: NASCAR has postponed the May 9 race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, which is under a stay-at-home order into June. NASCAR suspended its season four events into the year when sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. NASCAR said it is still committed to running all 36 Cup Series races this year and will consider holding events without fans.
FOOTBALL: The Chicago Bears released veteran tight end Trey Burton after his injury-riddled season.
SOCCER: Major League Soccer is pushing back restarting the season to at least June 8 and says it is also discussing possible salary cuts with the players' union.
