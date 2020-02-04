Sport shorts

The Los Angeles Dodgers jostled a sleepy offseason awake with a blockbuster three-team trade Tuesday that will bring 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts and 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner David Price to Los Angeles from Boston, according to two people with knowledge of the transaction.
The Red Sox, in search of salary relief after carrying baseball’s highest payroll for the past two seasons, dealt the star right fielder and veteran left-hander to the Dodgers, who sent second-year outfielder Alex Verdugo to the Red Sox and right-handed pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins. The Twins shipped minor league pitcher Brusdar Graterol to the Red Sox.
In a separate deal, the Dodgers traded outfielder Joc Pederson to the Los Angeles Angels for middle infielder Luis Rengifo. Pederson hit a career-high 36 home runs last season and will make either $9.5 million or $7.75 million in his last year of arbitration, depending on an arbitrator’s decision.
Betts, 27, will team with third baseman Justin Turner to give the Dodgers two right-handed sluggers to complement their array of premier left-handed batters that includes Cody Bellinger — the reigning National League MVP — Max Muncy and Corey Seager.
BASKETBALL: The NBA is changing the format to this season’s three-point contest at All-Star Saturday Night in Chicago by adding a pair of deep shots that will be worth three points apiece. That change means each round will now be a total of 27 shots instead of 25, and competitors will now get 70 seconds to finish their shots instead of the customary 60. … The New York Knicks fired President Steve Mills on Tuesday, shaking up the front office just two days before the trade deadline.
FOOTBALL: The Jacksonville Jaguars have reached an agreement with the NFL to play consecutive home games at Wembley Stadium next season, doubling the franchise's overseas income and potentially strengthening its foothold in a market the NFL wants to expand.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Malcolm Turner has resigned as Vanderbilt athletic director after one year on the job, and Candice Storey Lee has been named interim athletic director effectively immediately. She is the first black woman AD in the Southeastern Conference.