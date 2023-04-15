In the end, nothing could stop Corach Rambler in another eventful edition of the Grand National in Liverpool, England.

The 8-1 favorite produced a strong finish to win the world-famous horse race, which was delayed for 15 minutes Saturday after animal rights activists scaled fences around the perimeter of the course and got onto the track. Some of the activists apparently attempted to affix themselves to the race fences using glue and lock-on devices, according to the Animal Rising organization, before being taken away by police and security officials.

Other activists, some using ladders, were prevented from getting onto the track by security, who shook the outer fences. Local residents were seen helping to keep the activists away from the course.

HOCKEY: Brad Larsen was fired as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after two seasons without a playoff appearance, a move general manager Jarmo Kekalainen called “absolutely a necessary change that we needed to make.”

FOOTBALL: Anthony Becker, a Silicon Valley city councilman, has been charged with perjury after he allegedly lied about leaking a grand jury report to the San Francisco 49ers last year that detailed a purportedly unethical relationship between the team and the city council, prosecutors said Friday.