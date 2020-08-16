Sport shorts

Quarterback Alex Smith was activated off the physically unable to perform list by Washington’s NFL team Sunday, the latest step in a remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago.
The move means that Smith now is allowed to participate in Washington’s padded practices when the team can move to that phase of training camp Tuesday.
It could make for an interesting dynamic at QB, where Washington also has Dwayne Haskins, its 2019 first-round draft pick, and free-agent addition Kyle Allen.
The 36-year-old Smith is signed through 2022. He hasn’t played since November 2018, when his right fibula and tibia broke when Smith was hit during a loss to the Houston Texans.
GOLF: Jim Herman shot a 7-under-par 63 for a one-stroke victory over Billy Horschel, overcoming a four-stroke deficit in the final round of the PGA's Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. Herman moved past Horschel with a birdie on the 71st hole. Herman finished at 21-under 259. ... Stacy Lewis won the Ladies Scottish Open with a 23-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff, giving the American her first title in nearly three years and a confidence boost ahead of the Women’s British Open. ... Jerry Kelly seized control at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship with a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Firestone, sending him to a 1-under 69 and a two-shot victory for his first major on the PGA Tour Champions.
AUTO RACING: Chase Elliott won NASCAR's first road course race at Daytona International Speedway, holding off hard-charging Denny Hamlin following a late restart and notching his third consecutive victory away from ovals. ... Marco Andretti was 2 months old the last time his venerable racing family led the field to green at the Indianapolis 500. In this strange pandemic-plagued season, he ended a 33-year Andretti drought by winning the pole Sunday at Indianapolis Speedway. ... Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen by 24 seconds to win the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix, and extend his points lead to 37 after six races.
BASKETBALL: The Utah Jazz said guard Mike Conley left Walt Disney World on Sunday to return to Columbus, Ohio, for the birth of his son. The sixth-seeded Jazz begin a first-round playoff series against No. 3 seed Denver on Monday. Players who leave the bubble are subject to a quarantine upon their return, though the length won't be determined until then.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier by unanimous decision in a five-round bout Saturday night to win the rubber match in a fantastic trilogy between the fighters and retain his heavyweight championship at UFC 252. Miocic (20-3) swept the scorecards 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 to stake his claim as perhaps the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.
