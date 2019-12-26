Sport shorts

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a no-show at both the Peach Bowl media day and the team's practice on Thursday in Atlanta, more signs that No. 1 LSU's leading rusher could miss the playoff semifinal because of his hamstring injury.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron still holds out hope Edwards-Helaire could play against No. 4 Oklahoma. However, Edwards-Helaire's absence from the media day event, normally attended by all players expected to be available for the game, may suggest the junior is a long shot at best to play.

Edwards-Helaire had been scheduled to assume a prominent seat in the interview session, according to a diagram given reporters. Instead, center Lloyd Cushenberry III filled that spot beside wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow.