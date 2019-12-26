Sport shorts

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a no-show at both the Peach Bowl media day and the team's practice on Thursday in Atlanta, more signs that No. 1 LSU's leading rusher could miss the playoff semifinal because of his hamstring injury.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron still holds out hope Edwards-Helaire could play against No. 4 Oklahoma. However, Edwards-Helaire's absence from the media day event, normally attended by all players expected to be available for the game, may suggest the junior is a long shot at best to play.
Edwards-Helaire had been scheduled to assume a prominent seat in the interview session, according to a diagram given reporters. Instead, center Lloyd Cushenberry III filled that spot beside wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow.
MORE FOOTBALL: Penn State has hired Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, after he held the same role for Big Ten foe Minnesota for the past three seasons. Ciarrocca replaces Ricky Rahne, who was named head coach at Old Dominion earlier this month. … Mississippi State graduate transfer Tommy Stevens now will start at quarterback in the Music City Bowl on Monday after freshman Garrett Shrader suffered what coach Joe Moorhead said is only an “upper body injury.” … Washington quarterback Jacob Eason announced Thursday he will skip his final year of college and enter the NFL Draft.
BASKETBALL: Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard is expected to be out of the lineup for two weeks because of knee tendinitis. The third-year pro is averaging nearly 16 points per game, a team-high 2.6 three-pointers per game and 4.1 assists to rank second on the team.