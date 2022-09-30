Sport shorts

Mackenzie Hughes thought he had a chance to be picked for the Presidents Cup because of his putting. The strength of his game helped carry him to a 9-under 63 on Friday and a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Hughes birdied his last two holes at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, to catch Thomas Detry of Belgium, who played in the morning and had a second straight 67.

They were at 10-under 134, one shot ahead of Sepp Straka (66).

Hughes ended last year at No. 39 in the world, but the Canadian slipped enough this year that he needed to rely on a captain's pick for the Presidents Cup matches in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Hughes now lives.

He was overlooked and Hughes didn't hide the disappointment when asked about it after his round Friday. Trevor Immelman used his last pick on another Canadian, Taylor Pendrith, who missed four months with an injury this summer. Immelman cited Pendrith's power being a good fit for Quail Hollow.

FOOTBALL: Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was ruled out for Sunday's game at Green Bay despite making a surprise return to the practice field. … Detroit ruled out wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift for Sunday's game. … Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith is listed as questionable for Minnesota’s game against the New Orleans Saints in London because of a knee injury. … Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start after Jameis Winston was listed as doubtful for New Orleans. … Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's “very hopeful” that running back Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after missing the last two days of practice with a quad injury.

BASKETBALL: Veteran big man Blake Griffin has agreed to a contract with the Boston Celtics, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick, Griffin is a six-time All-Star who averaged career lows of 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17 minutes with the Brooklyn Nets last season.