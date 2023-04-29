The United States will open Basketball World Cup play against New Zealand this summer, with Greece and Jordan also awaiting the Americans in the group stage.

And the earliest the U.S. can see France in an Olympic final rematch is the semifinals.

FIBA held the World Cup draw in Manila on Saturday, when the 32 teams that qualified for the field found out their initial matchups for the tournament that runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10. The Americans — the four-time defending Olympic champions who finished seventh at the most recent World Cup in 2019 — play New Zealand on Aug. 26, then face Greece and likely Giannis Antetokounmpo on Aug. 28, and conclude group-stage play Aug. 30 against Jordan.

TENNIS: Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva has found the perfect way to celebrate her 16th birthday by continuing her breakout showing at the Madrid Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Magda Linette. She will next face world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the round-of-16.

AUTO RACING: It's Romain Grosjean's turn to start up front for Andretti Autosport. The former Formula 1 driver and Swiss-born Frenchman is trying to duplicate teammate Kyle Kirkwood's pole-to-win performance after claiming the pole position for Sunday's IndyCar race at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.