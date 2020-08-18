Sport shorts

Whether college football players play a lot in the fall, a little in the spring or not at all over the next 10 months, some athletic administrators want to give them a mulligan on the 2020-21 season.
The NCAA Division I Council meets Wednesday with two important issues on the agenda:
* What will happen with the eligibility of fall sport athletes heading into an uncertain season already impacted by the pandemic?
* Should the NCAA stage fall sports championship events in the spring now that most of Division I has punted on trying to play sports in the first portion of the school year?
The council's job is to make a recommendation that the Division I Board of Directors can vote on when it meets Friday.
“I think the most forgiving, flexible plan would be the best,” Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said of the first question.
The council already made one recommendation last week. A year of eligibility and an additional season of competition would be granted to fall sport athletes who opt out of this coming season because of COVID-19 concerns or if they participate in 50% or less of the maximum number of competitions allowed by NCAA rules.
MORE FOOTBALL: Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb is in the concussion protocol after he sustained a head injury Monday while being tackled around the neck by starting linebacker Mack Wilson. Wilson, who was demoted to the second-team defense for hurting his teammate, sustained a left knee injury while breaking up a pass on Tuesday and had to be carted off the field. … The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, a day after the newcomer sustained a season-ending leg injury. … Detroit Lions rookie defensive tackle Jashon Cornell was carted off the practice field after appearing to injure his lower left leg. Lions coach Matt Patricia said that the injury was pretty serious, declining to give more details.
BASKETBALL: The Celtics announced forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined for around four weeks after suffering a severe right ankle sprain in Boston's Game 1 win over Philadelphia.
COLLEGES: Junior Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield will enter NFL Draft, announcing his plans on Twitter. … LSU defensive end Justin Thomas has left the Tigers for the second time since the middle of last season, coach Ed Orgeron said.
HOCKEY: Vladimir Tarasenko will miss the rest of the St. Louis Blues' first-round series against the Vancouver Canucks after aggravating his surgically repaired left shoulder.
