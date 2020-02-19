Sport shorts

Zavier Simpson scored 16 points with five assists and two steals, while Franz Wagner added 12 points as the Michigan handed Rutgers its first loss home loss of the season Wednesday, 60-52.

Rutgers (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten Conference) jumped out to an early lead, but Michigan (17-9, 8-7) settled down and led 16-8 at the 13:03 mark. Rutgers would chip away at the lead until Ron Harper Jr. hit a three-pointer from the corner to put the Scarlet Knights up 22-21. Jon Teske hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to regain the lead for Michigan at 6:21. The two teams battled for the lead until Geo Baker nailed a 3-point step-back jumper from the right wing, giving Rutgers a 31-28 lead at halftime.

MORE BASKETBALL: Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead Indiana to a 68-56 win over Minnesota in Minneapolis. Minnesota, shot 16% on three-pointers and 34% on all field goals. The Hoosiers outscored the Gophers 40-25 in the second half. ... John Beilein didn't make it through one NBA season as the Cleveland Cavaliers' coach He resigned Wednesday after just 54 games with the rebuilding Cavaliers, who can't seem to find the right person to lead their team.

