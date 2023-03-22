Houston Astros star Jose Altuve had surgery Wednesday on his broken right thumb, an injury that occurred in the World Baseball Classic and will significantly delay the second baseman's 2023 debut.

The Astros announced that the 32-year-old Altuve had the procedure done in Houston and will stay there to begin his rehabilitation, with only one week left in spring training.

Altuve was hit by a pitch on Saturday while playing for Venezuela in the WBC. He might not be ready to return to the lineup until at least late May. The eight-time All-Star and 2017 American League MVP batted .300 with 103 runs, 28 homers and 18 steals for the World Series champion Astros last season. Mauricio Dubón and David Hensley are the leading candidates to fill in for Altuve at second base.

MORE BASEBALL: MLB has clarified its new rules to allow umpires to delay the start of the pitch clock after swings in which a hitter loses footing or when a pitcher covers first base, third or home. The commissioner's office also said in a memo that if a catcher ends an inning on base, at bat or on deck, an umpire may determine the catcher needs additional time and allow the pitcher another warmup throw and the catcher to throw to second base. … Roger Clemens will be an analyst for ESPN when the defending World Series champion Houston Astros host the Chicago White Sox on opening day.

BASKETBALL: Jordan Walker had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Trey Jemison added 17 points and 12 rebounds and UAB beat Vanderbilt 67-59 to advance to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas.

FOOTBALL: Adding another playmaker for quarterback Deshaun Watson, Cleveland acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore in a trade with the New York Jets, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. … The Las Vegas Raiders signed tight end Austin Hooper and cornerback David Long Jr. Hooper caught 41 passes for 444 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Tennessee Titans. He is the potential replacement for Darren Waller. Hooper is a two-time Pro Bowl selection when he played for the Atlanta Falcons.

HOCKEY: The Chicago Blackhawks will not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys before Sunday's Pride Night game against Vancouver because of security concerns involving a Russian law that expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBTQ rights in the country.