Sport shorts

The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15.
In a memo sent by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained Wednesday night by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were laid out. The first phase to deal with the coronavirus pandemic would involve a limited number of non-player personnel, initially 50% of the non-player employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day, being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number.
The individual clubs would decide which employees could return to the facility and when once facilities reopen. No players would be permitted in the facility except to continue therapy and rehabilitation for injuries that was underway when facilities were ordered closed in late March by Goodell.
MORE FOOTBALL: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up, the Mississippi state auditor. … The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowler, as they continue to revamp their secondary. … The Big 12 has become the first Power Five conference to say it will hold its media days virtually.
COLLEGES: The NCAA approved a waiver that will allow schools to spend below the minimum level on athletic scholarships required to compete in Division I and two other blanket waivers that had been requested by several conferences in recent weeks in response to coronavirus pandemic. Basketball and football players will be allowed to participate in summer athletic activities without being enrolled in school. Also, schools that are in the process of moving to D-I can be counted toward the minimum required Division I opponents.
BASKETBALL: An NCAA panel on Wednesday rejected an appeal by former UConn men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie, who sought to overturn findings that he violated ethical conduct rules while leading the Huskies.
SOCCER: The Bundesliga can resume playing this month, ending a two-month suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a loosening of a range of containment measures.
BASEBALL: Fans will be allowed to enter baseball stadiums for games in Taiwan for the first time this season as part of a gradual easing of restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!