Sport shorts

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a left groin injury.

The school announced Livers' status Friday, two days before the 11th-ranked Wolverine men's basketball team was to host UMass Lowell.

Livers was hurt in a win over Presbyterian last weekend. Michigan described the injury initially as a muscle strain.

Livers, a 6-foot-7 junior, is averaging a team-high 13.6 points.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

FOOTBALL: Miami fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos on Friday, one day after the Hurricanes were shut out by Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl and finished with a 6-7 record. Enos was with Miami for only one season. The Hurricanes finished the year on a three-game losing streak, endured wildly inconsistent quarterback play and are ranked 129th — out of 130 teams — in third-down conversion percentage.

BASEBALL: The Kansas City Royals signed third baseman Maikel Franco to a $2.95 million contract Friday to be their everyday third baseman next season. The deal, which was agreed to earlier this week, includes up to $1.05 million in incentives. The 27-year-old Franco hit .234 with 17 homers and 56 RBIs in 123 games for the Phillies last season.