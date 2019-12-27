Sport shorts

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a left groin injury.
The school announced Livers' status Friday, two days before the 11th-ranked Wolverine men's basketball team was to host UMass Lowell.
Livers was hurt in a win over Presbyterian last weekend. Michigan described the injury initially as a muscle strain.
Livers, a 6-foot-7 junior, is averaging a team-high 13.6 points.
FOOTBALL: Miami fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos on Friday, one day after the Hurricanes were shut out by Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl and finished with a 6-7 record. Enos was with Miami for only one season. The Hurricanes finished the year on a three-game losing streak, endured wildly inconsistent quarterback play and are ranked 129th — out of 130 teams — in third-down conversion percentage.
BASEBALL: The Kansas City Royals signed third baseman Maikel Franco to a $2.95 million contract Friday to be their everyday third baseman next season. The deal, which was agreed to earlier this week, includes up to $1.05 million in incentives. The 27-year-old Franco hit .234 with 17 homers and 56 RBIs in 123 games for the Phillies last season.
HOCKEY: Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has decided to skip NHL All-Star Weekend for the second consecutive year to get rested and ready for the second half of the regular season and playoffs.
OLYMPICS: Russia confirmed Friday that it will appeal its four-year Olympic ban for manipulating doping data. The Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, sent a formal letter disagreeing with the sanctions imposed earlier this month by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The case is now heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
TENNIS: Rio Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig had stitches removed Friday after surgery for a nerve problem in her right elbow that will sideline her for the start of the tennis season. The right-hander had the operation in New York earlier this month and announced that she would be missing the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 20 in Melbourne.