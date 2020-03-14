Sport shorts

BASEBALL: The Washington Nationals released relief pitcher Hunter Strickland. Unconditionally releasing Strickland and David Hernandez were among a handful of moves made by the Nationals. They also optioned Jake Noll, Ben Braymer, Aaron Barrett and Kyle McGowin to Triple A and assigned Jacob Wilson, Brandon Snyder, Taylor Gushue, JB Shuck, Dakota Bacus, Bryan Bonnell and Wil Crowe to minor league camp.

FOOTBALL: Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith agreed to a three-year contract extension. Smith, who started five games and led the team with eight special teams tackles in 2019, was set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday. The 27-year-old Smith signed with Atlanta early last season after he played in 16 games, including three starts, with the Raiders in 2018. He had five carries for eight yards and one catch for 13 years with the Falcons. ... Washington placed the franchise tag on three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff to keep him in the fold next season. Scherff and Washington had been in talks on a long-term deal. Instead, the team ensured their 2015 first-round pick would not reach free agency. ... The Detroit Lions re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach. Muhlbach is entering his 17th NFL season. He is second on Detroit's career list with 244 games played.

SOCCER: A leading executive at a relegation-threatened Premier League team has called for the English soccer season to be abandoned, saying officials were in “dreamland” if they thought play could resume early next month after games were suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak. “The only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void,” West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady wrote in her column in The Sun newspaper. The Premier League said it hopes to be back up and running, if possible, by the weekend of April 3-4 - meaning two rounds will have been missed - but Brady sees that prospect as unlikely.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0